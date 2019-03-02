SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Nathaniel Taylor, who played Rollo on ‘Sanford and Son’ dies

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 12:09pm
Modified March 2, 2019 at 12:13pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Nathaniel Taylor, the actor best known as Rollo Lawson, the street-smart best friend of the son on the 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son,” has died.

Taylor’s son Kaedi Taylor says his dad died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart attack. The elder Taylor was 80.

Taylor went on to act in other shows and movies. But his son said Taylor never tired of people recognizing him as Rollo.

The fast-talking but good-hearted Rollo dressed in colorful suits and hats and was the sidekick to Lamont Sanford.

Taylor also played roles on shows such as “The Redd Foxx Show,” ”Police Story” and “What’s Happening” and Blaxpoitation films such as “Dynamite” and “Trouble Man.” He reprised his role as Rollo in the 1980s spinoff “Sanford.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: No charges for officers who shot Stephon Clark
The Latest: Warren urges positivity over personal attacks
Collier scores 29, Samuelson hurt in UConn win over Houston
Brazil’s Lula leaves prison for grandson’s funeral
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×