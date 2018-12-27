Nationwide internet outage affects CenturyLink

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some CenturyLink customers across the country were without the internet as outages stretched from New York to California.

The company said in a statement Thursday that its network was “still experiencing a disruption” and that it was working to restore services. It provided no other details, including how many customers were affected.

Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, said via Twitter that this was a “nationwide outage” and her agency needed to investigate.

It appeared that most of the trouble was in the West.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the internet problems led to the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the state’s Department of Education.

There were reports of ATM machines not working in Idaho and Montana.

