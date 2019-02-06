NATO announces summit in London in December

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his counterparts from the military alliance at a summit in London in December.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the leaders will “address the security challenges we face now and in the future, and to ensure that NATO continues to adapt in order to keep its population of almost one billion people safe.”

He thanked the British government for hosting the meeting, which falls during NATO’s 70th anniversary year. No exact date was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.