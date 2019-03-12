SECTIONS
NBA fines Westbrook $25,000 for language; Jazz ban fan

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a teammate scores against the Utah Jazz in the second half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:36pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook $25,000 for the language he directed toward a fan in Utah.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have banned the fan from all events at their arena permanently and effective immediately.

Westbrook says the fan made racial comments toward him during the Jazz-Thunder game on Monday night. The NBA and the Jazz both investigated the matter and released decisions Tuesday afternoon. Westbrook was fined for using both profanity and threatening language, which he did from the sideline.

The Jazz say that the fan was banned for “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse” during the game.

