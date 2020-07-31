SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

NBA Player, Ordained Minister Stands Alone During Anthem

The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac stands as others kneel during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.Ashley Landis / Pool / APThe Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac stands as others kneel during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Ashley Landis / Pool / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 31, 2020 at 12:59pm
P Share Print

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

Isaac stood with his hands behind his back. He wore his Magic jersey and not the Black Lives Matter T-shirt that other players have had on for the anthems so far in the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World.

A person with knowledge of Isaac’s decision said it was not a surprise to his teammates and that his choice was discussed ahead of time.

Teammates supported the decision, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Isaac had yet to discuss his decision publicly.

Isaac, an ordained minister, has a history of being active with various charities and churches.

TRENDING: Democrat Politician Charged with Using Federal Funds To Pay for Wedding, Other Personal Expenses

Isaac was the first player to stand for the anthem in the restarted NBA season. The Magic and Nets game was the third since the season resumed; the other 16 teams at Disney were scheduled to play their initial games either later Friday or on Saturday.

The NBA has had a rule since the early 1980s saying players must stand for the anthem.

But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night — when the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers all knelt for the anthem — that he was relaxing that policy.

Should NBA players be allowed to kneel for the anthem?

Isaac received the Magic’s community service award last year. He has donated money to feed children affected by the pandemic, led a Hurricane Dorian relief effort and has raised money to help organizations promote literacy for children in Central Florida.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







NBA Player, Ordained Minister Stands Alone During Anthem
Dems Refuse To Negotiate as Relief Bill Talks Hit Deadlock
US Buys European COVID Vaccines for $2 Billion in 'Operation Warp Speed'
Every Single Player and Coach Protests During Anthem on NBA's Opening Night
Trump Meets with Family of Slain Soldier, Offers To Pay for Funeral
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×