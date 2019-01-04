Nevada judge shields Wynn documents in Massachusetts probe

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge says documents about allegations of sexual misconduct against former casino mogul Steve Wynn will stay secret, at least temporarily, despite Massachusetts Gaming Commission efforts to make them public.

Commission lawyers, its investigations chief and an attorney for Wynn’s former company Wynn Resorts didn’t immediately say Friday in Las Vegas whether the ruling will stall a decision about the suitability of the company to run a $2 billion casino and hotel near Boston.

Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez extended a temporary ban on releasing documents that Wynn’s lawyers say are a confidential.

The Massachusetts commission obtained the documents in a probe of how the company handled reports that Wynn engaged in sexual misconduct with female employees.

Wynn denies wrongdoing. He sued in November to keep the documents secret.

