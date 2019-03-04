New techniques let scientists zero in on individual cells

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Biologists are reaping a scientific bonanza from recent techniques that let them study the genetics of just one cell at a time.

Before, to look at cells of the body, they often had to analyze bulk samples of tissue. That often meant they could not zero in on the specific cell types that make up that sample. In the past few years, however, they’ve developed ways to get results from individual cells.

So now, they can analyze genetic codes, gene activity and other traits of individual cells. That has led to wide range of discoveries. And it’s key to an ambitious project to catalog all the cell types of the human body.

Someday, such research could help develop disease treatments or measure how well they’re working.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.