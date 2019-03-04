SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

New techniques let scientists zero in on individual cells

A scientist at the NY Genome Center in New York demonstrates equipment used in single-cell RNA analysis on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Until recently, trying to study key traits of cells from people and other animals often meant analyzing bulk samples of tissue, producing an average of results from many cell types. But scientists have developed techniques that let them directly study the DNA codes, and its chemical cousin RNA, the activity of genes and other traits of individual cells. (AP Photo/Malcolm Ritter)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 11:12pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Biologists are reaping a scientific bonanza from recent techniques that let them study the genetics of just one cell at a time.

Before, to look at cells of the body, they often had to analyze bulk samples of tissue. That often meant they could not zero in on the specific cell types that make up that sample. In the past few years, however, they’ve developed ways to get results from individual cells.

So now, they can analyze genetic codes, gene activity and other traits of individual cells. That has led to wide range of discoveries. And it’s key to an ambitious project to catalog all the cell types of the human body.

Someday, such research could help develop disease treatments or measure how well they’re working.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







New techniques let scientists zero in on individual cells
Bill Clinton has 2020 advice; few candidates are seeking it
House prepares to expand obstruction probe
Death of ‘hood CNN’ pioneer exposes gangland reporting risks
Teachers in Oakland approve contract ending strike
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×