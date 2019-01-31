New TV program features interviews with Chernow, Goodwin

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Chernow, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Walter Isaacson will be among the guests on a new television interview program, presented by the New-York Historical Society.

The society announced Thursday that “New-York Historical Society Presents” premieres Sunday on WNET, a public television station in the New York area. Hosts include philanthropist David M. Rubenstein and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

The society’s president and CEO, Louise Mirrer, said in a statement that the show would provide “timely, thought-provoking, and historically-based debate and discussion.”

