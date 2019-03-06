SECTIONS
New website for women’s history to launch Friday

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 10:08am
NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society and IBM have teamed up for a website dedicated to educating students about the achievements of American women.

“Women & the American Story” will launch Friday, which is International Women’s Day. The site is free and will include primary source material, essays, biographies and guidelines for classroom activities. At first, the site will focus on early American history and the Progressive Era of the late 19th- and early 20th-centuries. By 2022, all eras through the present are expected to be included.

In a statement Wednesday, historical society CEO Dr. Louise Mirrer said she hoped the site would help teachers talk about overlooked stories of American women and their achievements.”

https://www.nyhistory.org/womens-history/education/curriculum

