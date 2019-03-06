New website for women’s history to launch Friday

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society and IBM have teamed up for a website dedicated to educating students about the achievements of American women.

“Women & the American Story” will launch Friday, which is International Women’s Day. The site is free and will include primary source material, essays, biographies and guidelines for classroom activities. At first, the site will focus on early American history and the Progressive Era of the late 19th- and early 20th-centuries. By 2022, all eras through the present are expected to be included.

In a statement Wednesday, historical society CEO Dr. Louise Mirrer said she hoped the site would help teachers talk about overlooked stories of American women and their achievements.”

