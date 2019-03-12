SECTIONS
New York attorney probing Trump business deals

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 7:55am
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

A person familiar with the inquiry says Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas Monday to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on documents provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to buy the Bills.

Messages left with the banks and the Trump Organization were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas sought records related to Trump projects in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

