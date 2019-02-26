SECTIONS
New York prosecutor bristles at suggestion he’s a Trump ally

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Berman, overseeing investigations involving Donald Trump, is a Republican who contributed to the president’s election campaign, but he bristles at any suggestion he’s a Trump ally. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 12:55pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal prosecutor in New York who is overseeing investigations involving Donald Trump is a Republican who contributed to the president’s election campaign. But he bristles at any suggestion he’s a Trump ally.

In his first year in office, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman has won over some skeptics who initially worried he would be the president’s puppet.

The Justice Department disqualified him from overseeing the prosecution of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, but Berman has supervised the investigation of Trump’s inaugural committee and other probes that have angered the president.

Former prosecutors say Berman has taken an apolitical approach in the face of criticism from Trump loyalists.

Donald Trump Jr. this week accused prosecutors of being out to “get” Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
New York prosecutor bristles at suggestion he's a Trump ally
