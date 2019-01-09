NFL and NFLPA: Reid drug tested ‘normal’ amount of times

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL and the NFL Players Association has released a joint statement saying an independent administrator found Panthers safety Eric Reid received the “normal” number of drug tests this season and he was not the subject of targeting by the league.

The statement says “there is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing.”

Reid said in December he had been tested seven times by the NFL. He said the league was targeting him because of the ongoing collusion case against the NFL alleging that team owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice.

However, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Reid was not tested that many times. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of confidentiality of the case.

___

TRENDING: Second Dead Body Turns Up at Home of Clinton-Obama Megadonor

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.