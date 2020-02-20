SECTIONS
NFL Owners and Players Closing In On Deal for Lengthened Regular Season, Expanded Playoff Format

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England PatriotsAdam Glanzman / Getty ImagesTom Brady of the New England Patriots throws a pass in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 04, 2020, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2020 at 12:57pm
The NFL’s labor committee met Thursday morning before presenting to the owners the current state of ongoing negotiations with the players’ union on a new labor agreement.

With the league eager to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the players in the next few weeks — the current deal runs out in March 2021 — team representatives were summoned to New York to discuss the NFL’s proposal.

Among the items in that proposal, according to several people familiar with the negotiations but speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to release such information:

— A 17-game schedule, which always has been a stumbling block in talks with the NFL Players Association. More roster spots per team would be a must for the players.

— A reduction of the preseason.

— A higher share of revenues for the players; the current number is 47 percent.

— Even an expansion of the playoffs, something the NFL has been seeking for years.

Indeed, Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested back in 2015 that increasing the postseason field to seven teams in each conference was in the works.

The owners could unilaterally add a wild-card team in the AFC and the NFC, but are willing to make such a move part of a new CBA.

Also being considered is a second bye week to go with a 17th game, although almost certainly not for the 2020 season.

The expansion of the playoffs easily could occur this year, however.

The current CBA was reached in 2011 after a 4-1/2 month lockout of the players.

Agreeing to a new one before the league’s business year begins on March 18 could lead to several provisions being activated for the upcoming season.

A 17th game would preferably be played at neutral sites, which one of the people familiar with the talks said could include non-NFL U.S. venues as well as Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







