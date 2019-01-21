NFL to play 4 games in London next season, 1 in Mexico City

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will play four games in London next season but did not say which would be at Tottenham’s delayed new stadium and which would be at Wembley.

The league also said Monday one game will be in Mexico City — Kansas City vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Azteca Stadium, which hosted games in 2016 and 2017. The Rams and Kansas City were to have played there Nov. 19 but the game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions.

In London, the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will play Cincinnati. The other games are Houston-Jacksonville, Carolina-Tampa Bay and Chicago-Oakland. Jacksonville is owned by Shahid Khan, who also owns the Premier League club Fulham.

Two games will be at Wembley and two at Tottenham’s new stadium, which was to have opened last summer but faced construction delays. The NFL has played annually in London since 2007.

