Share
Sports
News

NHL Bans Use of 'Pride Tape,' Enraging LGBT Groups

 By The Associated Press  October 10, 2023 at 10:44am
Share

The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-colored stick tape for the “pride” nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.

The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including “pride,” Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation celebrations. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice.

Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, a few hours before the season opened with a trio of games, that the league sent the updated memo, which was first reported by ESPN.

The You Can Play Project, an organization that advocates for LGBT participation in sports and has partnered with the NHL for the past decade, ripped the league by saying, “If Hockey is for Everyone, this is not the way forward.”

The NHL decided in June not to allow teams to wear any theme jerseys for warmups after a handful of players opted out of those situations during “pride” night last season. The league has said players opting out of “pride” nights served as a distraction to the work its teams were doing in the community.

Trending:
Biden's Brother Admits It's Him in Naked Selfie Discovered on Gay Dating Website

“You know what our goals, our values and our intentions are across the league, whether it’s at the league level or at the club level,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in February during All-Star Weekend festivities. “But we also have to respect some individual choice, and some people are more comfortable embracing themselves in causes than others. And part of being diverse and welcoming is understanding those differences.”

Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov was the first player to decide not to take part in warmups when the Flyers wore rainbow-colored jerseys before their “pride” night game in January, citing his Russian Orthodox religion. Six other players followed for a variety of reasons — fellow Russians Ilya Lyubushkin, Denis Gurianov and Andrei Kuzmenko and Canadians James Reimer and Eric and Marc Staal — and individual teams, including the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, decided not to have any players wear “pride” jerseys in warmup.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Violent Attack at Chinese Consulate in San Francisco Draws Response from White House, China
NHL Bans Use of 'Pride Tape,' Enraging LGBT Groups
Former Baseball Star Launches Campaign as Republican for US Senate Seat
Flights In and Out of Israel Halted After Declaration of War
US State Department Says Number of Americans Killed in Israel Has More Than Doubled
See more...

Conversation