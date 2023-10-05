Have We Learned Nothing? Fans Turn Ugly on Lakers After Team's 'Pride' Night Post
The mood on social media isn’t always completely indicative of the mood of the general public.
But it’s probably safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers misunderstood its audience when the team posted about an upcoming “pride” night to celebrate the LGBT community on Wednesday.
Just months removed from the real-world backlash other professional sports teams faced for celebrating deviancy, the Lakers took to Instagram to virtue signal, and the team was completely eaten alive in the comments section.
The Lakers announced its fifth annual celebration of “pride” would take place on Oct. 13 during a preseason home game against the Golden State Warriors.
“OFFICIAL: In celebration of LGBTQIA+ History Month, the Lakers will hold their 5th annual Pride Night on Friday, Oct. 13,” the team posted.
View this post on Instagram
The Lakers had not posted anything about Breast Cancer Awareness Month as of Thursday, nor had it mentioned anything about National Book Month — both of which take place annually every October.
Perhaps that is because LeBron James isn’t much of a reader.
More likely than not, the Lakers ignored every worthy cause on the planet through the first five days of October because of the politicization of the league, the sport and most of the country’s corporations.
The team tacitly celebrated the mutilations of children by sharing a post with the LGBT movement’s co-opted and corrupted rainbow — which is now synonymous with radical gender ideology until the rest of the people on the alphabet bus denounce the cultural sickness.
Fans of the team were by and large displeased to see their favorite franchise celebrate perversion. Comments on the post were both negative and abundant.
One fan of the team asked an obvious question by writing, “What does this have to do with basketball?”
Another person commented, “Keep this s*** out of sports.”
One commenter echoed the sentiment of most others, sans the profanity, when he wrote, “No one cares, play basketball.”
Others vowed to unfollow the page and the team. Will their comments help or hurt the franchise on the court? No, they won’t.
But why poke the bear?
These are the people who pay good money for Lakers tickets and merchandise. Why would the team alienate them so needlessly by injecting politics into its season, and so far removed from the pressure campaigns sports leagues and companies face in June — a month that has been completely taken over by the LGBT agenda?
The Lakers could have posted nothing, and the team would have been better off.
