NHL: Maple Leafs’ Reilly didn’t utter gay slur at official

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly speaks during a press conference with general manager Kyle Dubas Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Toronto, as they address an NHL investigation into an alleged slur used during an NHL hockey game the night before against the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 1:03pm
Modified March 12, 2019 at 1:07pm
TORONTO (AP) — The NHL says Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly didn’t direct a gay slur at an official during Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period when Rielly and Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde skated into Toronto’s defensive zone during the Lightning’s 6-2 win.

The league said in a statement Tuesday that its investigation found Rielly “did not direct a homophobic slur at referee Brad Meier.” It added Rielly and Meier “adamantly denied that Rielly uttered a slur and the audio supported their statements.”

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said after the game that “the issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

