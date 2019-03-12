NHL: Maple Leafs’ Reilly didn’t utter gay slur at official

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL says Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly didn’t direct a gay slur at an official during Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period when Rielly and Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde skated into Toronto’s defensive zone during the Lightning’s 6-2 win.

The league said in a statement Tuesday that its investigation found Rielly “did not direct a homophobic slur at referee Brad Meier.” It added Rielly and Meier “adamantly denied that Rielly uttered a slur and the audio supported their statements.”

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said after the game that “the issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously.”

