Nigerians vote for powerful governor posts amid some unrest

UGHELLI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians are going to the polls to choose governors in 29 of 36 states in Africa’s largest democracy amid reports of heavy military deployment and attacks against electoral facilities in a few areas.

Saturday’s election comes two weeks after the presidential vote and is expected to be more contentious in some areas as the country’s two top political parties vie for control of powerful states that in certain cases have larger budgets than some African nations.

Heavy military deployment is reported in Rivers state in Nigeria’s restive south.

Local officials confirm to The Associated Press the burning of electoral facilities in Benue and Ebonyi states. Observers note scattered reports of thuggery or suspected underage voters.

And Nigeria’s top anti-corruption agency says it has intercepted “bags of cash meant for vote-buying.”

