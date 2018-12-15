No. 15 Ohio State holds off Bucknell comeback to win 73-71

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State held off a Bucknell comeback to win 73-71 Saturday.

Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-point with under 10 minutes remaining, but Bucknell stormed back to within three with a 10-2 run and late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer. The Bison got the ball with 14 seconds left but a 3-point try by Bruce Moore hit the front of the rim and Ohio State survived.

Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5 for 9 3-point shooting for Ohio State (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten). Wesson had 10 rebounds.

Bucknell (4-4) carried its first-half momentum into the second with a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 49-41. During that stretch, Ohio State’s Andre Wesson — Kaleb’s older brother — had three teeth chipped in a collision on the court and had to be taken to the locker room. He returned later in the game.

The Buckeyes retook the lead at 53-52 with under 14 minutes left, making six straight baskets that included two 3-pointers by Woods.

Toomer and Kimbal McKenzie led Bucknell with 13 points each, and Jimmy Sotos added 12 and seven rebounds. Bucknell’s leading scorer, Nate Sestina, fouled out with 7:17 left. He finished with 10 points.

The Bison trailed by 12 in the first half but closed the final 3:24 with a 15-2 run to take a 40-39 lead on the strength of three 3-pointers.

Bucknell: Size played a major factor, but Bucknell showed no quit in running with the Buckeyes until the final seconds. The Bison’s two-game win streak ended.

Ohio State: Nearly let one get away to a less-talented opponent.

Bucknell: Visits Saint Mary’s on Tuesday

Ohio State: Hosts Youngstown State on Tuesday

