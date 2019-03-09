SECTIONS
No. 2 UConn, without Samuelson, beats East Carolina 92-65

Connecticut's Napheesa Collier fouls East Carolina's Lashonda Monk, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 2:22pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 2:34pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored a season-high 37 points as No. 2 UConn, playing without injured All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, pulled away from East Carolina 92-65 Saturday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

UConn (29-2) beat the Pirates last month in Hartford by 63 points, a game in which Samuelson scored 31. She hurt her back in a game last week and the Huskies say she won’t be back before the NCAA Tournament.

Minus Samuelson, UConn led just 24-22 after a quarter and 46-39 at halftime. Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who started in Samuelson’s place, finished with 17 rebounds and five blocks.

Collier, who hit 15 of her 20 shots, had 29 points in the first 20 minutes. She totaled 13 rebounds.

Crystal Dangerfield and Christyn Williams each scored 16 points and Megan Walker added 14 for UConn.

Lashonda Monk scored 20 points and Alex Frazier added 13 in her final game for East Carolina, which lost for the first time in four games and finished the season 16-15.

The Huskies outscored ECU 46-26 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates, who beat SMU 50-48 in overtime in the first round, are now 1-3 in AAC quarterfinal games. It was ECU’s third tournament lost to UConn, which improved to 11-0 all-time against the Pirates.

UConn: The Huskies, who have never lost an American Athletic Conference game, are now 16-0 in the six AAC tournaments. UConn has won 30 consecutive conference tournament games, dating back to the old Big East.

UP NEXT

East Carolina’s season is over.

UConn: The Huskies will be trying to reach 30 wins for a 14th consecutive season when they face South Florida in the semifinals on Sunday. The fifth-seeded Bulls beat Tulane 61-52 in the tournament’s first round on Friday and topped Houston 72-55 earlier on Saturday.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







