No 2020 White House run for Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he won’t run for president after making an exploratory swing through early-voting states.

The Ohio Democrat has announced his 2020 decision to a group of home-state reporters.

Brown says he feels his “dignity of work” tour succeeded in its mission of putting the struggles of working people on the Democrats’ 2020 radar. He says his most effective role is in the Senate.

Brown had emerged as a prospective strong challenger to Republican President Donald Trump after his solid re-election in November in a state Trump carried by nearly 11 points in 2016.

Brown won with support throughout many blue-collar areas that Democrats had ceded to Trump.

TRENDING: Diamond and Silk on Media Attacks Against Trump: ‘They Smear Him Because They Fear Him’

Brown says he’ll continue to call out what he calls Trump’s “phony populism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.