Share
News
A relative of Zemerai Ahmadi is seen through the wreckage of a vehicle that was destroyed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 18.
A relative of Zemerai Ahmadi is seen through the wreckage of a vehicle that was destroyed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 18. Ahmadi was wrongly identified as an Islamic State militant by U.S. intelligence officials, who tracked his white Toyota for eight hours on Aug. 29 before targeting the car with a drone. Seven children and three adults were killed in the strike. (Hoshang Hashimi - AFP / Getty Images)

Pentagon Announces Disciplinary Decision on Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians

 By The Associated Press  December 13, 2021 at 12:25pm
Share

No U.S. troops involved in the August drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children will face disciplinary action, U.S. defense officials said Monday.

Officials said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved recommendations on the disciplinary matter from the generals who lead U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command, based on the findings of an independent Pentagon review released last month.

The review, done by Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said and endorsed by Austin in November, found there were breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing, which killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

However, he concluded that the strike — which came during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — was a tragic mistake and not caused by misconduct or negligence.

Austin asked Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command, and Gen. Richard Clark, head of Special Operations Command, to review Said’s conclusions and come back to him with recommendations.

Trending:
Conservatives Will Howl Laughing When They Meet the 'Doctor' Who Claims Biden Is Mentally Fit

The two commanders agreed with Said’s findings, and did not recommend any discipline, officials said, adding that Austin endorsed their decisions.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions not yet made public.

Austin’s latest endorsement was first reported by The New York Times.

The Aug. 29 drone strike on a white Toyota Corolla sedan killed Zemerai Ahmadi and nine family members, including seven children. Ahmadi, 37, was a longtime employee of an American humanitarian organization.

During a news conference with Austin on Sept. 1, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “At this point, we think that the procedures were correctly followed and it was a righteous strike.”

Milley also claimed that “at least one of those people that were killed was an ISIS facilitator.”

The intelligence about the car and its potential threat came just days after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and 169 Afghans at a Kabul airport gate. The U.S. was working to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans and other allies in the wake of the collapse of the country’s government.

Related:
As Russia Prepares to Blitz Ukraine, Our Outmatched Partner Gets Worst News Possible from Biden: Report

Said concluded that U.S. forces genuinely believed that the car they were following was an imminent threat and that they needed to strike it before it got closer to the airport.

He said better communication between those making the strike decision and other support personnel might have raised more doubts about the bombing but might not have prevented it.

Said made a number of recommendations, including that more be done to prevent what military officials call “confirmation bias” — the idea that troops making the strike decision were too quick to conclude that what they were seeing aligned with the intelligence and confirmed their conclusion to bomb what turned out to be the wrong car.

He also said the military should have personnel present with a strike team, and their job should be to actively question such conclusions.

Finally, Said recommended that the military improve its procedures to ensure that children and other innocent civilians are not present before launching a time-sensitive strike.

Officials said McKenzie and Clarke largely agreed with Said’s recommendations.

The U.S. is working to pay financial reparations to the relatives and surviving family members, and potentially get them out of Afghanistan, but nothing has been finalized.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pentagon Announces Disciplinary Decision on Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians
Supreme Court Allows Texas Pro-Life Law to Remain in Effect, Dismisses Biden Administration Challenge
New Inflation Numbers Smash Expectations: Largest Surge in 40 Years
'Gone Way Too Soon': Recently Retired NFL Star Dies at Age 33
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Abruptly Halted Over Mystery Illness
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!