North Korea marks 7th anniversary of Kim Jong’s Il death

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Koreans are marking the anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il seven years ago with visits to statues and vows of loyalty to his son, Kim Jong Un.

As snow fell on Sunday, a steady flow of North Koreans offering flowers and paying respects to the late leader could be seen at Mansu Hill in central Pyongyang, the location of huge bronze statues of the “Dear Leader” and national founder Kim Il Sung. Though focused on remembrances of his father, the anniversary also marks Kim Jong Un’s own rise to power.

The anniversary observations are expected to continue through Monday across the country.

