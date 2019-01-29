Norwegian Air tries to raise cash after warning on profits

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has lowered its profit outlook again after British Airways’ parent company IAG last week ruled out a bid for the loss-making budget airline.

Norwegian’s CEO Bjoern Kjos says the airline “has been through a period with significant growth” that left the Norway-based airline with hefty losses and high debts.

Kjos said in a statement Tuesday that the company needed more capital and was selling shares worth 3 billion kroner ($350 million).

According to preliminary 2018 figures, Norwegian Air is expected to report next month revenues of approximately 40.3 billion kroner ($4.7 billion) and an operating loss of approximately 3.8 billion ($ 446 million) kroner.

Shares dropped some 25 percent in early trading in Oslo on Tuesday but later recovered to trade down 9 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

