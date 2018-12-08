Officials: 6 dead, dozens hurt in club stampede in Italy

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — Six people have died and dozens have been injured in a stampede at a nightclub at a coastal town in central Italy.

Italian fire officials and the ANSA news agency said concertgoers at a nightclub in the town of Corinaldo, on the Adriatic Sea, panicked and ran for the exits after someone sprayed a noxious substance.

A teenage survivor told ANSA that when he tried to flee, he discovered that at least one of the emergency exits was locked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.