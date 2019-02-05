Officials: 7 dead, many injured in Paris apartment fire

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — The Paris fire service says seven people have been killed and at least 28 injured in a fire in a residential building.

The cause of the blaze is unclear. Firefighters are still searching for other victims and working to extinguish the blame, according to spokesman Clement Cognon of the city fire service.

He told The Associated Press that the fire broke out early Tuesday in an eight-story apartment building on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement of western Paris.

He said firefighters rescued two dozen people who had fled to the roof or climbed out windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

