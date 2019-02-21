SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly bus crash

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 photo provided by the NYPD's 109th Precinct, officers respond to a collision involving two buses on Main Street in the Queens borough of New York. Federal safety investigators say a freak accident involving a dropped thermos may have caused a bus crash that killed three people in New York City. The National Transportation Safety Board released its report Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The incident occurred when a charter bus blew threw a Queens intersection at 60 mph, slammed into a city bus, barreled across a sidewalk and hit a building. The charter bus driver, a city bus passenger and a pedestrian were killed. (NYPD's 109th Precinct via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 12:28pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 12:50pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A freak accident involving a dropped thermos might have caused a bus crash that killed three people in New York City, federal safety investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a thermal bottle could have gotten wedged in the brake and accelerator pedals of the charter bus at the center of the September 2017 crash, preventing the driver from braking.

Investigators said they weren’t sure the thermos got stuck but couldn’t rule it out. Ultimately, they pegged the probable cause of the wreck as unintentional acceleration and an inability to brake “for reasons that could not be conclusively determined from the information available.”

Messages were left Thursday for the bus company, Dahlia Group Inc., and a lawyer who has represented it.

The charter bus blew through a red light at a Queens intersection, slammed into a city bus, barreled across a sidewalk and hit a building, ripping the facade off a fried chicken restaurant and sparking a small fire.

TRENDING: Trump Responds to Emergency Declaration Lawsuit by Mocking California

Charter bus driver Raymond Mong, pedestrian Henry Wdowiak and a passenger on the city bus, Gregory Liljefors, were killed. Sixteen other people were injured in the early-morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2017.

It prompted scrutiny of the bus company’s safety history and Wong’s off-duty driving record, which had cost him a job as a city bus driver.

The NTSB found no problems with the vehicle’s accelerator or brake system, and no evidence that Wong’s experience, training or activities before the collision played any role in it.

A message was left Thursday at a possible phone number for his wife.

The NTSB found the bus accelerated from the 30 mph (48 kph) speed limit to about 60 mph (97 kph) in about 90 seconds before the crash. Meanwhile, the dashboard camera recorded exclamations from the driver and the sounds of metal rattling.

Then investigators discovered a metal thermal bottle near the vehicle’s control pedals.

Experimenting with a similar thermos, they saw the bottle could be lodged between the pedals in such a way that it held down the accelerator while blocking the use of the brake.

Objects on car floors have caused pedal problems before. In 2009, Toyota recalled millions of vehicles because the floor mats could snag the gas pedals and cause sudden acceleration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Kristofferson, Dolly producer Fred Foster died at age 87
US says airfares hit new lows after factoring inflation
Brigade of volunteers vow to bring aid to Venezuela’s needy
The Latest: Lawsuit takes aim at HBO’s Jackson documentary
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly bus crash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×