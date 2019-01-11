Ogunbowale helps Irish beat Cardinals in 1-2 showdown

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and No. 1 Notre Dame overcame 18 turnovers to beat No. 2 Louisville 82-68 on Thursday night.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They regained the top spot in The Associated Press poll this week and won their eighth straight since an 89-71 loss to Connecticut.

Asia Durr had 29 points for Louisville (14-1, 2-1), and Bionca Dunham added 10. The Cardinals cut a 10-point deficit to two twice in the fourth quarter, the last at 68-66 with 1:48 remaining, but Turner’s basket and Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer propelled the Irish to a 14-2 finish

Durr scored 19 points in the first half, including 12 straight for her team in a 3:47 span between the first and second quarter en route to a 35-33 halftime lead.

Notre Dame’s biggest lead of the half was four points, 15-11, when Turner converted a pass from Ogunbowale at 3:12 of the first quarter. Durr scored Louisville’s next eight points to make it 19-16 before the Irish took a 20-19 lead on two free throws each by Ogunbowale and Young.

An 8-1 run by Louisville to start the second quarter gave the Cardinals a 27-21 lead and forced coach Muffet McGraw to call a timeout. At that point, Louisville had forced eight turnovers while not committing one.

Louisville’s lead reached seven twice in the second quarter, the last time at 35-28 on Dunham’s layup with 2:38 to play. Notre Dame, which hit just two field goals in 14 attempts (14 percent) in the quarter, closed on a 5-0 run, all from the free-throw line as Louisville forced 11 turnovers.

Ogunbowale nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Irish a 57-47 lead going into the final quarter. Louisville made just 2 of 11 shots in the quarter and had four turnovers to two by Notre Dame.

Louisville: The Cardinals, who entered the game having forced 185 turnovers in their last nine games, forced 11 in the first 20 minutes against the Irish. Louisville converted them into 15 points. Plus Arica Carter and Dana Evans each had three personals at halftime and Durr drew her third at the 6:42 mark of the third quarter.

Notre Dame: The Irish, who came into the game averaging 89.1 points with the help of 53.1 percent shooting in their last six victories, were held to just 33 points in the first half on 8-of-27 shooting (29.6 percent). But the Irish stayed close with a 29-17 effort on the boards and Louisville’s foul trouble.

Louisville: Hosts Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Notre Dame: Hosts Wake Forest on Sunday.

