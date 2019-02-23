SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ole Miss players kneel in response to Confederacy rally

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 2:46pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 2:50pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Eight University of Mississippi men’s basketball players kneeled during the national anthem Saturday in response to a Confederacy rally near the arena.

Minutes before the game against Georgia, both teams formed lines for the anthem. As soon as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began, six players from the Rebels took a knee and bowed. Toward the end of the anthem, two teammates joined them.

The Confederacy demonstration was led by out-of-state protesters a few hundred feet from the arena.

In the aftermath of violence at a similar rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, the Oxford community has been on alert.

Various student groups held counter-protests on campus Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, one began on the city square and ended at the Confederate monument in the heart of the Ole Miss campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Small plane crashes at airport, catches fire; 2 are killed
Ole Miss players kneel in response to Confederacy rally
Christopher Bell routs field at Atlanta to win Xfinity race
Cardinals sign Jose Martinez to $3.25M, 2-year contract
Calipari Kentucky’s 2nd-winningest coach after 80-53 win
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×