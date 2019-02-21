SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Omaha on trial in shooting death of ‘Cops’ crew member

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014 frame grab from security video showing an armed robbery at a Wendy's restaurant in Omaha is displayed during a news conference at police headquarters in Omaha, Neb. The City of Omaha is on trial in the fatal shooting by police of a television crew member who worked on the law enforcement show "Cops." Sound technician Bryce Dion was killed in August 2014 when police responded to an armed robbery in an Omaha restaurant. A lawyer for Dion's family said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 that officers fired at robbery suspect Cortez Washington as many as 39 times. One of those bullets inadvertently hit Dion. (Omaha Police via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 1:32pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 3:02pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police used justifiable force when firing dozens of bullets at an armed robbery suspect in a fast-food restaurant and had no duty to protect a law enforcement reality television show crew member who was inadvertently shot and killed, the police chief said.

Bryce Dion, 38, who was a sound technician on “Cops,” was on a ride-along with Omaha police officers in August 2014 when he was killed, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

His family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the City of Omaha, accusing the police of negligence and using excessive deadly force.

In court Wednesday, Christian Williams, a lawyer for Dion’s family, said the suspect, Cortez Washington, was clearly a threat to officers when they fired on him as many as 39 times.

But, he said, officers fired around two dozen additional shots even as Washington was running from the restaurant, and that one of those bullets inadvertently hit Dion, who was standing in the entrance to the restaurant.

TRENDING: Adam Schiff Claims ‘Evidence’ of Russia Collusion: ‘In Plain Sight’

The bullet slipped through a gap in the armpit of the bulletproof vest Dion was wearing, and he died.

Washington was also shot and killed.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer testified that the police response was justified and that Washington “never stopped” being a danger to responding officers, even when he was running away.

Officers later learned that Washington’s weapon was a pellet gun.

The police department’s internal affairs unit and a Douglas County grand jury cleared the three officers who fired their weapons of any wrongdoing.

Douglas County District Judge Jim Masteller is expected to take the case under advisement after the trial ends this week.

Dion was the first crew member to be killed in more than 30 seasons of “Cops.”

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Smollett reactions epitomize polarized state of US politics
AP Source: NBA, union forward talks on ending ‘one-and-done’
US ambassador to Canada emerges as favorite for UN post
Google to end forced arbitration for all worker disputes
2 women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in 1990s
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×