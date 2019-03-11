Oman says it aided release of Indonesia, Malaysian in Yemen

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman says it helped negotiate the release of an Indonesian and a Malaysian held in Yemen amid the war in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

The state-run Oman News Agency said Monday it reached an agreement “with the relevant authorities in Sanaa,” Yemen’s rebel-held capital, for the return of the two captives.

It said they arrived in Oman on Monday.

The brief statement did not identify those freed.

Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, did not join a Saudi-led military campaign targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Since the war, Oman has been crucial in negotiating the release of prisoners held in Yemen by the Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition launched its war in Yemen in March 2015.

