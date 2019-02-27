On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam’s economy

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Senior members of the North Korean delegation in Hanoi for Kim Jong Un’s summit with President Donald Trump have taken a side trip to view one of Vietnam’s most successful conglomerates.

Kim has several senior foreign and economic advisers with him in Hanoi and gleaning insights into ways to improve the North’s economy appears to be high on their list of priorities.

As Kim stayed behind to prepare for the summit, former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, now the ruling party’s top foreign policy adviser, and O Su Yong, a ruling party vice chairman and director of its Economic Affairs Department, traveled by car to the port city of Hai Phong, about 105 kilometers (60 miles) east of Hanoi.

The two toured Vinfast, part of the Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate.

