SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam’s economy

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 4:19am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 4:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Senior members of the North Korean delegation in Hanoi for Kim Jong Un’s summit with President Donald Trump have taken a side trip to view one of Vietnam’s most successful conglomerates.

Kim has several senior foreign and economic advisers with him in Hanoi and gleaning insights into ways to improve the North’s economy appears to be high on their list of priorities.

As Kim stayed behind to prepare for the summit, former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, now the ruling party’s top foreign policy adviser, and O Su Yong, a ruling party vice chairman and director of its Economic Affairs Department, traveled by car to the port city of Hai Phong, about 105 kilometers (60 miles) east of Hanoi.

The two toured Vinfast, part of the Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Lowe’s swings to 4Q loss on charges, anemic housing market
President Trump, NKorea’s Kim greet with handshake, laughs, beginning second summit in Vietnam
10 Things to Know for Today
Egypt train crash, fire at central Cairo station kills 25
On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam’s economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×