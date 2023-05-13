Share
News
A person stands outside of a damaged home after a tornado hit on Saturday in Laguna Heights, Texas, near South Padre Island. Authorities say one person was killed and several were injured when the tornado struck the southernmost tip of Texas on the Gulf Coast.
A person stands outside of a damaged home after a tornado hit on Saturday in Laguna Heights, Texas, near South Padre Island. Authorities say one person was killed and several were injured when the tornado struck the southernmost tip of Texas on the Gulf Coast. (AP / Julio Cortez)

One Dead, Several Injured in Natural Disaster at Border

 By The Associated Press  May 13, 2023 at 8:04am
Share

At least one person was killed and several were injured when a tornado struck an unincorporated community on the Gulf Coast near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said.

Roberto Flores, 42, died when the EF1 tornado struck the community of Laguna Heights, located on the mainland across from South Padre Island, said Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

An EF1 tornado has wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“Apparently it went straight through that community,” Garza said. “Individuals don’t want to leave their houses because they’re afraid that somebody will go in there and start stealing stuff.”

Garza said the sheriff’s department is helping to provide security for the area.

Trending:
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

At least 10 people were hospitalized — two in critical condition — and multiple people suffered cuts and bruises, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County. The tornado hit at about 4 a.m.

Hushen said the tornado “caused significant damage to residences … we have 40 to 60 damaged homes,” some heavily damaged.

The Texas tornado follows an outbreak of dozens of twisters in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Laguna Heights is about 20 miles northeast of the U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville and is not prone to tornadoes, although this spring has been active, said weather service meteorologist Angelica Soria.

Have you ever taken shelter from a tornado?

Weather service radar observed rotation in the storm, which prompted a tornado warning, she said.

“We did have a tornado warning just north of this area a couple of weeks ago,” Soria added, “but we were not able to confirm that tornado, even though it was radar-indicated.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Death Toll From Doomsday Cult's Demented Order Passes 200, 600 More People Still Missing
One Dead, Several Injured in Natural Disaster at Border
Japan Warns World: China and Russia Teaming Up - Joint Bomber Flights Now Appearing Off Coast
Strange Object Lights up Radar, Detected Coming from Direction of Russian Ally
Experts Remove Layer of Wax from Massive Artifact, Realize They Have Something Truly Magnificent
See more...

Conversation