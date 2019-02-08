Open up and say ‘ahh’: Trump getting annual medical exam

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is in for some poking and prodding as doctors assess whether his “incredibly good genes” continue to serve him well.

Trump travels to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington on Friday for his second annual medical checkup as president.

His personal physician declared him to be in “excellent health” last year after tests on his heart, lungs, gastrointestinal system and other areas. Dr. Ronny Jackson then presided over an extraordinary White House news conference in which he said of Trump: “He has incredibly good genes and it’s just the way God made him.”

Jackson also predicted that Trump will make it through his presidency with no serious medical issues.

This year’s exam will be overseen by Sean Conley, the current physician to the president.

