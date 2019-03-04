SECTIONS
Oregon snowed in with only taco sauce grateful for rescue

This photo released Saturday, March 2, 2019, by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, shows the scene where a man whose car was stranded in central Oregon snow for 5 days survived by eating taco sauce packets and starting the engine periodically to warm up near Bend, Ore. A snowmobiler found Jeremy Taylor, of Sunriver, on Friday, March 1 and a search and rescue team member who rode to him on a large snow tractor brought him out of the woods, said Sgt. William Bailey, the spokesman for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. He told his rescuers he and his dog, Ally, became stuck in deep snow on a U.S. Forest Service road. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 1:16pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who had only taco sauce and melted snow to eat while he was snowed in for five days with his dog is grateful to his rescuer and sorry to have caused so much trouble.

Jeremy Taylor’s aunt, Denise Tremaine, also told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday her nephew tried to walk out of the woods on snowshoes he fashioned from his vehicle’s roof rack.

But he turned back when the snow became too deep for his Australian shepherd and carried her back to the car.

Taylor couldn’t open the door of his car the next day because so much new snow had fallen.

He was found by a snowmobiler last Friday and said he had survived on packets of taco sauce and melted snow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

