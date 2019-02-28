O’Rourke team begins national staffing talks amid 2020 buzz

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke’s advisers have begun speaking to Democratic political strategists about positions in a national campaign as the former Texas congressman promises to announce a decision on a 2020 presidential run soon.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that O’Rourke’s team is having early, formal staffing discussions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal the discussions before a campaign announcement.

The development comes a day after O’Rourke announced he had made a 2020 decision and would let everyone know his plans “soon.”

Those close to O’Rourke have said for weeks that they aren’t sure how he’ll divulge his intentions. That could be with a rally or formal event, using online communications, during a television appearance or in some other way.

