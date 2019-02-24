SECTIONS
Oscars: Stars and stand-ins rehearse for the big show

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson appear during rehearsals for the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 7:06pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 7:10pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars from Charlize Theron and Samuel L. Jackson to Serena Williams and Kacey Musgraves passed through the Dolby Theatre Saturday afternoon to practice presenting for the 91st Academy Awards Sunday.

Williams was accompanied by her one-year-old daughter, Olympia Alexis, who was exceedingly well-behaved as her mother ran through her best picture nominee presentation twice.

And while most stars were in sneakers and jeans, some of the women had to be a little show-ready. Angela Basset wore sparkly heels with her matching tracksuit. It’s an opportunity to practice before millions are watching and let the camera operators know your approximate height for the shot.

The Oscars begin Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

