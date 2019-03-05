SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines

In this March 3, 2019, handout photo provided by the Bureau of Customs Public Information Office, duct taped turtles are presented to reporters in Manila, Philippines. Philippine authorities said that they found more than 1,500 live exotic turtles stuffed inside luggage at Manila's airport. The various types of turtles were found Sunday inside four pieces of left-behind luggage of a Filipino passenger arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a Philippine Airlines flight from Hong Kong, Customs officials said in a statement. (Bureau of Customs via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 5:22am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 5:52am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities said Monday that they found more than 1,500 live turtles stuffed inside luggage at Manila’s airport.

The various types of turtles were found Sunday inside four pieces of left-behind luggage of a Filipino passenger arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a Philippine Airlines flight from Hong Kong, Customs officials said in a statement.

The 1,529 turtles were turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit, the statement said.

Convictions for the illegal trading of wildlife are punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to 200,000 pesos ($3,861).

In 2018, Philippine authorities turned over to the DENR a total of 560 wildlife and endangered species, including 250 geckos and 254 corals smuggled through air parcels, baggage and shipments, according to the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Papa John’s, Schnatter reach settlement agreement
The Latest: Wife says French husband in IS died of wounds
As 2020 nears, pressure grows to replace voting machines
The Latest: Pakistan arrests key suspects in Kashmir attack
Killings of teens spark UK debate over rising knife crime
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×