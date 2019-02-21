SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Pacific typhoon expected to lash Guam with gusty wind, rain

Jared Duenas fills up his pickup truck with gasoline in the village of Sinajana, Guam in preparation of a typhoon on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. An intensifying tropical storm in the Pacific is bearing down on Micronesia and could threaten the U.S. territory of Guam in the coming days. (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordallo)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 11:48am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 12:44pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A growing typhoon in the Pacific is heading toward the Mariana Islands and could lash Guam with strong winds, rain and surf this weekend.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Guam reports Typhoon Wutip was packing 100 mph (161 kph) winds and will continue to intensify through Saturday. The storm was about 480 miles (772 kilometers) southeast of Guam Friday.

Typhoon warnings remain in place for parts of the Federated States of Micronesia, and tropical storm warnings are in effect for Guam and other nearby islands. The typhoon is expected to track just south of Guam Saturday into Sunday.

“When it’s near Guam, (wind) will be up to 115 mph (185 kph), but we won’t see that on the island,” said meteorologist Michael Ziobro of the National Weather Service in Guam.

Wutip has typhoon-force winds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from its center and tropical storm-force winds up to 150 miles (241 kilometers) away.

TRENDING: Adam Schiff Claims ‘Evidence’ of Russia Collusion: ‘In Plain Sight’

Antoninette Arriola, a 48-year-old school aide, was doing laundry as part of her storm preparations. “After the storm is over, a lot of people are going to be here washing, so we wanted to do it before then.”

She said she started her typhoon preparations earlier in the day. “We took off the tarp from outside our house that covers where we park, and we also bought some canned goods like Vienna sausage, Spam, corned beef, batteries, crackers, bread. We recently bought a small freezer so that we can put our ice and frozen meats in there.”

Tyrone Quinata, 23, purchased coffee as his first storm preparation. He added batteries for his flashlights and radio. “I think we’ll be fine,” he said.

Chris Barcinas, 29, a heavy equipment operator, was filling his pickup truck with gasoline. He said he wasn’t worried about the typhoon.

“I’m prepared. Guam’s strong. We know what typhoons are,” Barcinas said. “If it does come, I hope everyone stays safe and they have a good time during the typhoon,” Barcinas added.

The peak season for typhoons in the region is late summer into fall, but strong storms in the winter are not uncommon.

“The Western Pacific is the only basin on the planet that has tropical cyclones year-round,” said meteorologist Tom Birchard of the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “It’s somewhat unusual, but it’s not outside the realm of expectation.”

Something that was unusual about Wutip, Birchard said, was where it formed.

“It formed at a very low latitude,” Birchard said. “When you go to school and they teach you tropical meteorology, they tell you have to be more than 5 degrees from the equator for a tropical cyclone to form. Well this one formed at about 3.5 degrees north.”

A westerly wind burst near the equator spun up Wutip shortly after the same winds formed tropical cyclone Oma in the southern hemisphere, Birchard said.

Westerly wind bursts in the area are often associated with El Nino weather patterns and can help create twin storms — one on either side of the equator, he said.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that El Nino conditions had formed in January along the equatorial Pacific and were expected to continue into the spring in the northern hemisphere.

Sea surface temperatures near the equator where the storms formed are slightly above average, but ocean temperatures around and ahead of Wutip, where the storm will gain strength over the next two days, are not warmer than normal, Birchard said.

“With climate change, there could be areas where ocean temperatures are warmer than normal, and that could lead to increased storm formation,” Birchard said. But “I’ve seen research on either side of that argument,” noting that some studies argue that there could be fewer tropical cyclones in warmer climates because of increased vertical sheer, which can disrupt the rotation of tropical cyclones.

“If I’m looking for the primary formation mechanism in this case, it would be less of the sea surface temperature anomaly and more of the westerly wind bursts along the equator,” he said.

___

Associated Press correspondent Caleb Jones reported from Honolulu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Stone says posting judge pic was egregious error
Michael Jackson estate lawsuit sues HBO over documentary
Report: Millennial voter registration in Oregon soars
Omaha on trial in shooting death of ‘Cops’ crew member
Police: Couple thought murder plot untraceable on Snapchat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×