SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Padres announce Machado’s $300 million, 10-year deal

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 4:49pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 5:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have announced their $300 million, 10-year deal with All-Star infielder Manny Machado, more than two days after the deal was agreed to.

Machado will be introduced Friday at spring training in Peoria, Arizona.

The agreement, the largest for a free agent in big league history, includes an opt-out clause after the 2023 season and $150 million.

Machado gets a $20 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, $10 million this season and $30 million in each of the remaining seasons. Machado is a Florida resident, and the signing bonus will not be subject to income tax in California, which has a top rate of 12.3 percent.

Machado has can pick six teams annually he can’t be traded to without his consent. He gets a hotel suite on road trips and has the right to purchase premium tickets at Petco Park.

TRENDING: Adam Schiff Claims 'Evidence' of Russia Collusion: 'In Plain Sight'

His deal is the second-largest second in baseball history behind the $325 million, 13-year contract outfielder Giancarlo Stanton agreed to with Miami before the 2015 season.

To make room for Machado on the 40-man roster, the Padres transferred right-hander Dinelson Lamet to the 60-day injured list.

“Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we’re ecstatic that he’s chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform,” Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. “This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego.”

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







McIlroy opens with 63 has Woods struggles in Mexico debut
Padres announce Machado’s $300 million, 10-year deal
Feds: El Chapo’s sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges
Justice Department says sons of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges
Gov. Hogan: No Trump primary challenge without major shift
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×