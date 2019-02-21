Padres announce Machado’s $300 million, 10-year deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have announced their $300 million, 10-year deal with All-Star infielder Manny Machado, more than two days after the deal was agreed to.

Machado will be introduced Friday at spring training in Peoria, Arizona.

The agreement, the largest for a free agent in big league history, includes an opt-out clause after the 2023 season and $150 million.

Machado gets a $20 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, $10 million this season and $30 million in each of the remaining seasons. Machado is a Florida resident, and the signing bonus will not be subject to income tax in California, which has a top rate of 12.3 percent.

Machado has can pick six teams annually he can’t be traded to without his consent. He gets a hotel suite on road trips and has the right to purchase premium tickets at Petco Park.

His deal is the second-largest second in baseball history behind the $325 million, 13-year contract outfielder Giancarlo Stanton agreed to with Miami before the 2015 season.

To make room for Machado on the 40-man roster, the Padres transferred right-hander Dinelson Lamet to the 60-day injured list.

“Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we’re ecstatic that he’s chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform,” Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. “This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego.”

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

