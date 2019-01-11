Pakistan says 5 arrested over attack on Chinese consulate

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police officer says investigators have arrested five suspects charged with aiding a separatist group accused of attacking the Chinese Consulate in Karachi last year, killing two civilians and two policemen.

At a news conference on Friday, officer Amir Sheikh said the men arrested confessed to their role in facilitating three assailants, who were killed during the Nov. 23 attack at the consulate.

He claimed the detainees were linked to Baluch Liberation Army, a Baluchistan-based group which claimed responsibility for the attack on the Chinese Consulate at the time.

Sheikh alleges that India’s intelligence helps the BLA.

Spokesmen for the BLA and India were not available for comment.

TRENDING: Ex-Wrestler Who Accused Republican Jim Jordan in Abuse Case Gets Arrested

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and routinely accuse each other of orchestrating violence in their countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.