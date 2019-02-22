SECTIONS
Pakistan’s army strips ex-spy chief of pension over book

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 6:16am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army has stripped a former spy chief of his pension and other benefits over a book he co-authored with his former Indian counterpart.

Durrani co-authored “Spy Chronicles,” a book that documents his exploits as head of Inter-Services Intelligence from 1990 to 1992, with A.S. Daulat, the former head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing, and Indian journalist Aditya Sinha. Released last year, it suggests Pakistan cooperated with the U.S. in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Ghafoor added that two military officers are also in custody facing espionage charges. He gave no further details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

