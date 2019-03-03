SECTIONS
Palestinian leader in Iraq for talks with officials

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 9:24am
Modified March 3, 2019 at 9:58am
BAGHDAD (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in Iraq for talks with officials in Baghdad on the latest developments in the region.

Abbas, who arrived Sunday, is scheduled to meet with Iraqi leaders including Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Iraqi President Barham Saleh during his one-day visit. He is the second Arab leader after Jordan’s king to visit Iraq following general elections that were held last year.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said Abbas will discuss with Iraqi officials the current political situation as well bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to promote them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

