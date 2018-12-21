Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Committee on Ethics says a Democratic representative accused of tolerating sexual harassment in her office could have better protected her staff but didn’t break congressional rules.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut announced she wouldn’t run for re-election in April, days after revelations that she kept a high-ranking aide on staff for three months after learning of allegations that he sexually harassed and physically abused a female staffer.

The ethics committee concluded that Esty “could have acted more promptly and enlisted more appropriate resources to investigate.” But “falling short of ideal practices, however, is not the same as violating House Rules.”

The committee recommended no further action against Esty. She is leaving office at the end of this Congress.

