"Wheel of Fortune" stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White are pictured in a 2019 file photo in Los Angeles. Sajak announced his upcoming retirement from the show on Monday. (Richard Shotwell / Invision/ AP)

Pat Sajak Announces Retirement - This Will Be His Last Season

 By The Associated Press  June 12, 2023 at 5:02pm
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.

Sajak announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a Twitter post.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” Sajak wrote.

Sajak, 76, has presided over the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981.

He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted in 1975.

Along with Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982, Sajak has been a television mainstay. The show soon shifted to a syndication and aired in the evening in many markets, becoming one of the most successful game shows in history.

As an occasionally outspoken conservative in the overwhelmingly liberal world of entertainment, Sajak stirred up his share of controversy and was a favorite among conservative Americans.

Some Twitter posts reflected that, with liberals leaping in with mean-spirited comments, but there were many, many fans checking in, too:

Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television.

In recent years, some of Sajak’s banter and chiding of contestants have become fodder for social media.

That prompted Sajak to remark in his retirement post about doing another season: “(If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation