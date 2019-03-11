SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘just not worth it’

In this March 8, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at the Economic Club of Washington in Washington. Pelosi is setting a high bar for impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he is "just not worth it" even as some on her left flank clamor to start proceedings (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 2:52pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a high bar for impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he is “just not worth it” even as some on her left flank clamor to start proceedings. 

Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post that “unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

While she has made similar comments before, Pelosi is making clear to her caucus and to voters that Democrats will not move forward quickly with trying to remove Trump from office.

Pelosi’s comments come at a time when Democrats have launched multiple, broad investigations into Trump’s family, finances and White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Family sues Nashville, officer for $30M in fatal shooting
Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘just not worth it’
AP source: Foles to sign 4-year, $88M deal with Jaguars
Google paid former exec $35 million after harassment claim
WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×