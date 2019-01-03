Pelosi poised to become House speaker, making history again

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi is poised to be elected as House speaker with the first vote of the new Democratic majority.

The California Democrat is the only woman who has held the office and will join the few elected officials who returned to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than a half-century ago.

While Pelosi says she knew this moment would arrive, it wasn’t guaranteed. Others had their doubts — or actively worked against her.

She has spent her political career being underestimated, only to prove the naysayers wrong. In this case, it was by winning back the Democratic majority and amassing the votes for the speaker’s job.

Pelosi remains a highly polarizing figure, vilified by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal and caricature of big government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.