News
Pelosi, Trump Admin Reach Deal To Head Off Impending Gov't Shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters during her weekly news conference at the US Capitol on Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters during her weekly news conference at the US Capitol on Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 3, 2020 at 11:21am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have informally agreed to a stopgap government-wide funding bill needed to avert a shutdown at the end of this month.

The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table amid ongoing battles over coronavirus relief legislation.

That’s according to Democratic and GOP aides on Capitol Hill who have been briefed on a Wednesday conversation between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“House Democrats are for a clean continuing resolution,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammil said.

“We do believe that we’ll be able to get funding to avoid a shutdown,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

The duration of the temporary funding measure or what items might ride along haven’t been settled, aides say, and the Pelosi spokesman declined to further characterize the agreement.

The development comes as lawmakers are absent from Washington but are preparing to return for a brief pre-election session.

