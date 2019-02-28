SECTIONS
Penney closes more stores as sales deteriorate

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, the J.C. Penney logo is seen hanging outside the Manhattan mall in New York. J.C. Penney Co. reports financial results Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 6:23am
NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is closing more stores after a weak holiday sales season.

Fourth-quarter income tumbled nearly 70 percent and revenue slid 8 percent.

It did beat Wall Street expectations, and shares jumped 18 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The company’s net income was $75 million, or 24 cents per share, for the quarter. That compares with $242 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted per share was 18 cents per share, 7 cents better than analyst had projected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue was $3.78 billion, also beating expectations.

Same-store sales fell 4 percent, and the company says it’s closing 18 stores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

