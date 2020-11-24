Login
Pennsylvania Certifies Winner of Presidential Vote

Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.Carolyn Kaster / APJoe Biden speaks during a meeting on Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 24, 2020 at 9:04am
Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, the governor said Tuesday.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

“As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Biden will be awarded Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes.

